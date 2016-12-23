Two women killed in DUI crashes, driver critically injured Local News Two women killed in DUI crashes, driver critically injured Two vehicle crashes in Van Nuys Friday left two women dead and another critically injured and facing a possible DUI charge, authorities said.

The first crash occurred about 3 a.m. at Victory and Van Nuys boulevards, said Officer Aareon Jefferson of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations office. A woman in her 30s suspected of having been drunk was eastbound on Victory Boulevard when she ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles, he said.

A woman in one of the other vehicles, also in her 30s, was trapped in her car and died at the scene, Jefferson said. The suspected drunken driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition and under arrest on suspicion of DUI.

Her name was not immediately released.

About an hour later, a woman in her 30s was killed when she was ejected and run over by her own car after she crashed it in the 15800 block of Victory Boulevard, near Woodley Avenue Park, Jefferson said.

The woman was westbound on Victory Boulevard when she drove off the roadway and hit a curb, a street sign and a tree before being ejected from her car and run over by it, Jefferson said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the fatally injured women were withheld, pending family notification.

