Weather problems include Gold Line partial closure

So far, workers have poured the foundation for the power pole which came down when a big rig slammed through the center divider of the 210 and knocked that part of the train tracks out of commission. But, they also have to install a new pole, restore overhead wires and then lay new track. And, all of that could take until Friday night or Saturday.

-

After a long day Francisco Zamora said the delays made the day "too much" for him. But, others said METRO had done a good job getting lots of shuttle busses out there to move people as quickly as possible.



Whether it was Pasadena, Downtown LA or in the high desert, rain slowed things down and created a variety of problems. There was some flooding in the high desert. There were over 200 wrecks on LA County Freeways and many others elsewhere.



And, for one 92-year-old named Lupe Carmora, a wrecked house! Her name Lupe Carmora. She was laying in bed when her neighbors big oak tree came down on the roof right over her. She had an arm injury, but otherwise is okay.



Her house was red tagged.

