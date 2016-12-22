Frightening dashcam video of train plowing into parked car

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:Dec 22 2016 09:04PM PST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 09:22PM PST

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA (FOX 11/CNS) - A freight train plows into an abandoned car that was parked on the tracks in Santa Fe Springs.
  
You can see sparks flying for about twenty yards.
   
This happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Marquardt and Rosecrans.

L.A. County Fire dispatch says, one of their units happened to be driving by the railroad tracks and came upon a vehicle disabled on the tracks. They stopped to check it out, and helped get the people out, as they heard the train alarm. Everyone got out of the way just in time. No word on what they were doing in the car, to end up stuck on the track that far from the road.
   
The video courtesy of Sam Hyde taken from the dashcam of his car stopped behind the crossing gate.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.
 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories