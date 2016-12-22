Frightening dashcam video of train plowing into parked car

- A freight train plows into an abandoned car that was parked on the tracks in Santa Fe Springs.



You can see sparks flying for about twenty yards.



This happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Marquardt and Rosecrans.

L.A. County Fire dispatch says, one of their units happened to be driving by the railroad tracks and came upon a vehicle disabled on the tracks. They stopped to check it out, and helped get the people out, as they heard the train alarm. Everyone got out of the way just in time. No word on what they were doing in the car, to end up stuck on the track that far from the road.



The video courtesy of Sam Hyde taken from the dashcam of his car stopped behind the crossing gate.

No injuries were reported.

