One dead when truck crashes into Thousand Oaks home

A pickup truck crashed through the bedroom of a house in Ventura County, killing a person inside.

It happened just before 2:00am Thursday morning.

Somehow the driver lost control of the truck and slammed into the back of this house in Thousand Oaks. Inside, a person who was visiting was killed.

The 19-year-old driver is being questioned right now.

Police are trying to see if drugs or alcohol played a part in this.

