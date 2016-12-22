LAX recovering from flight delays amid holiday crush, weather Local News LAX recovering from flight delays amid holiday crush, weather Some departure delays and cancellations continue Thursday morning at Los Angeles International Airport but operations improved overnight.

- Some departure delays and cancellations continue Thursday morning at Los Angeles International Airport but operations improved overnight.

Airport spokeswoman Mary Grady says the recovery has been significant after weather problems, increased numbers of flights and high number of passengers slowed operations down Wednesday.

Today is one is the busiest year-end holiday travel days. Pls contact your airline for latest flight status. Tips: https://t.co/v5wwHXWtWq — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 22, 2016

Airport police Chief Dave Maggard says there were also three incidents of unattended bags that brought out the bomb squad.

Aircraft normally depart LAX to the west but winds associated with Wednesday's arrival of a wet weather system forced planes to take off toward the east, which Grady says tends to slow down operations.

The airport averages 1,750 to 1,800 flight operations a day, but on Wednesday there were about 1,900.

Wednesday was projected as the busiest day of the holiday period, with nearly 239,000 travelers.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.