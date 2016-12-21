First day of winter delivers rain showers across the region Local News First day of winter delivers rain showers across the region The first official day of winter didn’t disappoint as steady fell across Southern California on Wednesday.

“It finally does feel like winter, but not so much when you think about the fact that it’s only 60 degrees outside,” shopper, Mia Fields, said.

Not that cold, but definitely wet.

The weather didn’t stop shoppers from taking cover under their umbrellas as they were out buying gifts on the 3rd Street Promenade with only a few days left until the holiday weekend.

The down pour started mid-morning in some areas.

Orange County saw street flooding that contributed to some weather related crashed.

Along the Cajon Pass the storm created more winter like conditions for drivers.

This latest winter storm is just a preview of to what’s to come later in the week.

“It’s a nice chance,” another shopper said. “I would actually like some snow.”

No real snow here, but there’s the fake stuff at the ice rink in Santa Monica.

The wet weather also made for some slippery skating.

“It’s a little wet tonight from the rain and the humidity,” skater, Gus Robertson, said.

“With the music and the snow it’s really festive and I like that,” another skater said.