Firefighters battle tire shop fire in Van Nuys Local News Firefighters battle tire shop fire in Van Nuys Fire tore through the roof of a two-story commercial structure in Van Nuys today, forcing firefighters to fight the flames from outside the building.

- Fire tore through the roof of a two-story commercial structure in Van Nuys today, forcing firefighters to fight the flames from outside the building.



The fire was reported at 8:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, near Raymer Street, according to Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.



Seventy firefighters responded and knocked down the fire in 38 minutes, Scott said.



Believing there was no one trapped inside, firefighters took a defensive posture and poured water onto the building from the outside, Scott said.



No injuries were reported.



The building appeared to house an automobile-related business, possibly a repair shop.

