California's birth rate drops to record low

By: Katie Tschopp

Posted:Dec 21 2016 03:00PM PST

Updated:Dec 21 2016 03:57PM PST

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - California's birth rate has dropped to its lowest level in state history, according to new data from the Department of Finance.

The state's population grew by 295,000 people between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2016 to total 39.4 million, according to population estimates released by the Department of Finance.

That number makes for a growth rate of 0.75%.

The birth rate declined to 12.42 births per 1,000 people from 13.69 births per 1,000 in 2010, making it the lowest birth rate in state history.

Meanwhile, the death rate has increased to nearly 7 deaths per 1,000 people as baby boomers advance towards retirement ages.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.
 

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories