California's birth rate drops to record low

- California's birth rate has dropped to its lowest level in state history, according to new data from the Department of Finance.

The state's population grew by 295,000 people between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2016 to total 39.4 million, according to population estimates released by the Department of Finance.

That number makes for a growth rate of 0.75%.

The birth rate declined to 12.42 births per 1,000 people from 13.69 births per 1,000 in 2010, making it the lowest birth rate in state history.

Meanwhile, the death rate has increased to nearly 7 deaths per 1,000 people as baby boomers advance towards retirement ages.