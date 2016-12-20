Brush fire in Wood Ranch under investigation

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (FOX 11) - A brush fire broke out behind homes in the Wood Ranch area of Simi Valley Tuesday afternoon, but not structures were threatened and no evacuations were made.

More than 100 firefighters, 20 engines and helicopters quickly responded to the 61 acre fire.

Forward progress stopped by late afternoon and crews had set a perimeter around the fire.

No containment percent was reported.

There are some road closures inside the neighborhood for affected areas, but residents are allowed in.

The fire is under investigation. 

