Think LA is too crowded? Record population figures say you are not wrong

- If you think you’re fighting increasingly crowded sidewalks and roads, it’s not your imagination: Los Angeles County’s population grew by more than 43,700 people from July 2015 to July 2016, the largest increase of any county in the state during that time.

That means Los Angeles County has a total population of more than 10.229 million, according to new figures from the state Department of Finance.

Orange County’s grew by over 20,100 during the same period, fourth most in the state.

Population estimates for all 58 counties and the state as a whole were released by the Department of Finance.

With 25.99 percent of the state’s population, Los Angeles County remained by far the state’s most populous, with San Diego County coming in second at over 3.3 million and 8.39 percent of the population and Orange County third with over 3.181 million and 8.08 percent of the state population.

Although its total population growth was the highest, Los Angeles County’s rate of growth was average, as its 0.43 percent increase was 36th among the state’s 58 counties.

Orange County’s 0.64 percent increase was 26th highest. Yolo County experienced the greatest percent change, a 1.97 percent increase.

Los Angeles County experienced more than 122,500 births and 63,400 deaths during the year, with a net loss of over 15,300 to migration. The numbers include estimates on undocumented immigration and migration.

Orange County experienced over 37,200 births and 19,700 deaths, with a net gain of over 2,500 due to migration.

During the year, the statewide population grew by around 300,000 to 39.35 million.

The department also reported that California’s birth rate fell to 12.4 per 1,000 people, the lowest in state history. The death rate rose to 6.7 per 1,000 due to the aging the of the baby boomer population.

Population estimates are developed using data from a variety of sources, including birth and death counts provided by the Department of Public Health; number of driver’s licenses and driver’s license address changes from the Department of Motor Vehicles; housing unit data from local governments; school enrollment data from the Department of Education; and federal income tax return data from the Internal Revenue Service, according to the Department of Finance.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.