FOX 11 News In Depth: The LA Riots 25 Years Later

- We have reached deeply into the community to look at the 1992 LA Riots. Through the eyes and thoughts of the LA Police Chief Charlie Beck, Former Councilmembers Mark Ridley-Thomas and Zev Yaroslavsky, Timothy Goldman, Sonny Kang, Carol Park, Zoey Tur, Rev. Cecil Murray, Aurea Montes-Rodriguez, a roundtable of our own anchors and reporters and others as we look back on what split our community and what we've learned.

Thanks to editors Debbie Kim and Art Talavera, photographers Kevin Scalir and Carlos Jacinto.

SEGMENT ONE: Looking back at the '92 riots (watch segment one in the video player above).

SEGMENT TWO: FOX 11's Tony McEwing, Christine Devine, Laura Diaz, Larry Farmer, and Chistina Gonzalez join the roundtable to share their experiences and recollections of covering this major news story.

SEGMENT THREE: Tim Goldman & Sonny Kang, Carol Park and Elvira Evers and her daughter Jessica Evers-Johnson show us WE CAN ALL GET ALONG.

SEGMENT FOUR: We asked those we interviewed to finish this sentence "My hope for Los Angeles is ______. Here are their answers. This is definitely worth watching!

Our thanks to the Smithsonian Channel for allowing us use some of their footage from their special The Lost Tapes: LA Riots which premieres Sunday, April 23 at 8pm ET/PT on Smithsonian Channel.



