Police: 19 dead, more than 50 injured after explosion at Manchester Arena

- The Greater Manchester Police have confirmed 19 people have died and more than 50 people have been injured following an explosion at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Police in northern England said they are now treating the incident as a possible terrorist incident

"We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise. We are working closely with the national counter-terrorism policing network and UK intelligence partners," said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

The explosion happened near the arena just shortly before 10:33 p.m. local time, or 5:33 p.m. Eastern Time, following the conclusion of the concert. Investigators are zeroing in on the possibility of a suicide bomber in the public area in front of the arena.

Greater Manchester Police said they are working with national police and intelligence agencies to investigate the incident.

The injured are being treated at six different hospitals across the Greater Manchester area.

"My thoughts are with all those who have been affected and we are doing all we can to support them," said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons. Some concertgoers, sitting several meters away, reportedly were thrown from their seats after the concussive event.

"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

Added Oliver Jones, 17: "The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run."

Some trying to evacuate the arena reported smelling a "burning" smell like "dirty fuel" while trying to leave the facility.

Manchester Arena holds about 21,000 people, one of the largest arena of its type in Europe, but it is unclear if the venue was filled to capacity for the concert.

Manchester Victoria station, which is next to the facility, was closed and the train service has been suspended.

Video from a car parked in view of the venue shows a flash and then a rumble a few seconds later. The flash can be seen towards the bottom left of the screen.

A steady stream of emergency vehicles and ambulances were seen coming and going from the arena. There are reports that patients being taken to nearby hospitals suffered shrapnel wounds.

Bomb disposal units have been brought in to search for any possible devices or secondary devices. Police said they did find a suspicious package and conducted a controlled explosion to try to trip it, but it turned out to be a bag of clothes.

"Officers from the Greater Manchester Police and emergency services are working at the scene and are supporting those affected. We are co-ordinating the response from the GMP headquarters," said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena until their investigation concludes.

Police said Tuesday morning they are still gathering information about the incident and are setting up a telephone hotline to help people locate loved ones.

The British government is planning an emergency Cabinet meeting for later Monday morning.

Campaigning has been suspended in Britain's national election after a deadly explosion at Manchester Arena. Prime Minister Theresa May canceled campaign events Tuesday after the blast, which killed at least 19 people and injured more than 50. She is due to chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee, COBRA, later. Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron cancelled a campaign tour to Gibraltar after the explosion, which police said they are treating as a terrorist attack. Britons are due to go to the polls on June 8.

Britain's terrorist threat level has been set at "severe" in recent years indicating an attack is highly likely.

"This is clearly a concerning time for people, but we are doing all we can working with local and national agencies to support those affected and gather information about what has happened tonight. As you will understand, we are still receiving information and updates, so we will provide more details when we have a clearer picture," said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department issued a warning for Americans living in and traveling to Europe expressing an ongoing threat of terrorist attacks on the continent through the summer.

U.S. Embassy in London released a statement urging citizens to "heed guidance from local authorities and maintain security awareness." They also advise citizens in the United Kingdom to directly contact friends and family back in the States.

The incident in northern England comes some 30 hours after a speech by President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia calling upon Middle Eastern countries to "unite against terror" with the West. No group has yet to claim responsibility for the incident at the Manchester Arena.

The Department of Homeland Security says there is no evidence of credible threats against music venues in the U.S. The department said the U.S. public may experience increased security in and around public places and events. DHS said it is closely monitoring the situation at Manchester Arena and working with U.K. officials to obtain additional information about the cause of the explosion.

A spokesperson for Ariana Grande said the performer was okay. The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. A spokesperson for Grande said they plan to suspend the remaining European leg including the scheduled concert in London on Thursday.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

From Manchester, the tour was supposed to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, and France. No word on the other summer stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.

FOX News, SKYNEWS, and the Associated Press contributed to this report