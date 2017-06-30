Doctor opens fire in Bronx-Lebanon Hospital; gunman dead

- A doctor who opened fire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in New York Friday afternoon is dead, police said.

A source told Fox 5 that Dr. Henry Bello, a former family medicine physician at the hospital, opened fire inside the hospital with a rifle or a shotgun. He was wearing a lab coat and apparently concealed the rifle under the coat, the AP reported, citing a source.

Bello shot six people on the 16th floor, killing two, a source told Fox 5 News. Some of the victims are doctors. Several other people were hurt.

Bello apparently killed himself, a source told the AP. Police found his body on the 17th floor.

The NYPD arrived at the scene soon after the 2:50 p.m. report with a massive response of personnel and vehicles. Heavily armed officers went floor to floor to make sure the threat was contained. At one point, several cops with their weapons drawn were seen on the roof of the hospital.

A small fire was reported on one of the floors but apparently was contained and extinguished.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was briefed on the shooting and was on his way to the hospital. NYPD officials were expected to hold a news conference Friday evening.

Video from SkyFoxHD showed dozens of police and fire vehicles around the hospital. Police later cleared the airspace, forcing SkyFoxHD to leave the area.

The 120-year-old hospital is located at 1650 Grand Concourse.

