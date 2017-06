Accused serial street shooter indicted on murder charges, bond set at $8M

- The man accused in a string of deadly shootings in Phoenix has been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

According to court paperwork, 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo has been indicted on eight counts of first-degree murder in a deadly string of shootings that mostly occurred in the Maryvale neighborhood in 2016.

In addition to the murder charges, Saucedo faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, drive-by shooting and attempted first-degree murder.

His bond has been set at $8 million and his next court date is scheduled for July 6, 2017.

