Strangers buy new car for Rockwall man walking to work

- A young man's days of walking to work are over thanks to the help of generous strangers.

Rockwall resident Andy Mitchell started raising money to buy 20-year-old Justin Korva a new car after giving him a ride to his work at Taco Casa.

Korva was walking three miles to work every day. When Mitchell offered him a ride one day, he told him about how he was trying to better himself and had been saving up for a car of his own.

After hearing about Korva’s situation, Mitchell and some of his friends teamed up to start secretly collecting fund by setting up a donation box at a local restaurant.

It all came together on Friday, and they were able to surprise Korva with a brand new Toyota Camry.

Mitchell’s wife recorded Korva’s priceless reaction.

“That's why I was saving for to get a car,” Korva told FOX 4. “It's just an instant blessing, an instant surprise.”

With all the money collected, Korva also got a $500 gas card, two years of free oil changes and one year of car insurance for his new set of wheels.

Korva says he hopes to be able to pay it forward someday when he sees someone else in a similar situation that he was in.