Woman clings to moving car in Virginia Beach

- Dramatic video shows a woman clinging for her life to the hood of a moving car in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Police said they responded to a dispute between two women just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday near 77th Street and Atlantic Avenue.

The driver called 911 and reported that she had been assaulted and the suspect was on the hood of her car.

Alex Lindbergh told FOX 5 he was driving on 42nd Street when the car passed him and he began to shoot video of the disturbance.

In the video, the woman on the hood of the car can be heard shouting, “Call the police,” while the woman driving yells, “She assaulted me.” The woman on the hood screams, “Stop the car! She’s trying to kill me!”

Lindbergh said he followed the women until police arrived. When officers arrived at the scene, they said the woman was not on the car anymore and they were unable to determine who the aggressor was.

Officials said the two women knew each other and haven’t filed charges against one another.

There were no injuries during the incident, according to police.