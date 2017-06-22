Victim takes armed home-invasion robbers by surprise

- Police in Brentwood are investigating the death of two men Wednesday night, where several neighbors told KTVU that the homeowner allegedly shot the pair who were trying to break inside.

Neighbor Reggie Nichols said that the homeowner, who was not injured, told him that four suspects tried to break into his house in the 200 block of Birch Street about 11:40 p.m. and steal a safe, and that he "came out blasting" and shot two of them dead. Police have not yet confirmed that account, relayed by several other neighbors.

One neighbor also provided exclusive surveillance video to KTVU showing the moment the suspects walked into the garage. The video shows the flash of gunfire moments before two of the men were killed.

The homeowner was not injured and was cooperating with police. Later, police said he would not be charged and was acting in self defense.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A neighbor told KTVU that she heard the noise late at night but she and her fiance thought it was fireworks. When they woke up Thursday morning, they saw all the police cars.



