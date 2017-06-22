WATCH: Tiger nuzzles woman's baby bump through glass at the zoo

- A tiger at a zoo in Indiana had a sweet reaction to a pregnant visitor on the other side of the glass.

The woman, sitting in front of the tiger at the tiger exhibit at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend, Indiana, was taking a selfie at first when the tiger began to rub its head along the glass.

Then, the woman stood on the step in front of the tiger, pressing her belly against the glass and the female tiger appeared to sniff the woman and her pregnant belly, then nuzzle the glass. "Awww!" someone is heard saying off-camera.

"We all realized that the tiger was very interested in her baby bump," said Brittany Smith-Osborne, who began filming the interaction between the tiger and her friend Natasha, who is 27-weeks-along. The zoo even shared her video on its Facebook page saying, "This is why the zoo is here - to help make connections to nature!"

Smith-Osborne is from a little Amish community near Shipshewana, Indiana and she says it was her first time visiting the zoo. "I am so excited that I was able to capture that sweet moment," she said.