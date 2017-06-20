Texas mom makes friends at daughter's college orientation, texts go viral

Avery Leilani got dropped off at college orientation on Monday at Texas State University.

Shortly after, she got some unexpected texts from her mom. It appeared she had made some quick new friends on the football field!

Her mom jokingly wrote "I made some new friends. Don't wait up!"

Her daughter posted screenshots on Twitter and everyone loved it.

My mom dropped me off today for College freshman orientation and she sends me this... #TXST21 pic.twitter.com/etJhflZrE0 — Avery Leilani (@Avery_Leilani) June 20, 2017

Her tweet quickly went viral, with over 50,000 re-tweets already.

Maybe Avery should keep her mom around!