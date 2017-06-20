Cosby accuser thanks supporters for love, kindness

Wednesday, June 7: Andrea Constand going through a second day of aggressive cross-examination (Courtesy Christine Cornell)

Wednesday, June 7: Andrea Constand back in court for cross examination in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

- The woman Bill Cosby was charged with sexually assaulting is thanking supporters for an "outpouring of love and kindness" since the trial.

Thank you for the outpouring of love & kindness & support. I am eternally grateful for the messages I have received in recent days. 🙏🏼 — Andrea Constand (@dreconstand2017) June 20, 2017

Andrea Constand in a tweet Tuesday said she is "eternally grateful for the messages" she has received in recent days.

The aging comedian has denied wrongdoing and his camp blasted the judge and prosecutors from the courthouse steps.