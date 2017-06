Cosby accuser thanks supporters for love, kindness

Wednesday, June 7: Andrea Constand going through a second day of aggressive cross-examination (Courtesy Christine Cornell)

Wednesday, June 7: Andrea Constand back in court for cross examination in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

- The woman Bill Cosby was charged with sexually assaulting is thanking supporters for an "outpouring of love and kindness" since the trial.

Thank you for the outpouring of love & kindness & support. I am eternally grateful for the messages I have received in recent days. 🙏🏼 — Andrea Constand (@dreconstand2017) June 20, 2017

Andrea Constand in a tweet Tuesday said she is "eternally grateful for the messages" she has received in recent days.

Constand's 12-year-old police complaint against Cosby went to trial this month and ended Saturday with a hung jury

The aging comedian has denied wrongdoing and his camp blasted the judge and prosecutors from the courthouse steps.