Cosby accuser thanks supporters for love, kindness

Posted: Jun 20 2017 07:03AM PDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 07:06AM PDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The woman Bill Cosby was charged with sexually assaulting is thanking supporters for an "outpouring of love and kindness" since the trial.

   Andrea Constand in a tweet Tuesday said she is "eternally grateful for the messages" she has received in recent days.
 
   Constand's 12-year-old police complaint against Cosby went to trial this month and ended Saturday with a hung jury.
 
 
   The aging comedian has denied wrongdoing and his camp blasted the judge and prosecutors from the courthouse steps.
 
   News outlets will ask Judge Steven O'Neill at a hearing Tuesday afternoon to release the jurors' names. They deliberated for six days and said they were hopelessly deadlocked on all three charges.
