Chick-fil-A introduces gluten-free bun

- Chick-fil-A announced Monday the addition of a gluten-free bun as a menu option nationwide. The bun can be ordered with any of the restaurant’s sandwich offerings.

The popular fast food chain says the addition comes in response to customer requests for more gluten-free and gluten-sensitive options.

The new bun is made with quinoa and amaranth, is enriched with vitamins and minerals, and is lightly sweetened with molasses and raisins.

“We heard positive feedback in test markets that the bun tastes better than some other gluten-free breads. That’s because instead of rice flower, we’ve made the bun with more premium ingredients like quinoa and amaranth. Our hope is that the Gluten-Free Bun addition opens up options for gluten-sensitive customers to enjoy more of our menu,” said Leslie Neslage, senior consultant of menu development at Chick-fil-A.

The bun has 150 calories and costs an additional $1.15.

The one catch to the new gluten-free option is that the bun comes individually packaged separately from the rest of the meal. Guests will have to assemble their own sandwiches with the bun. Chick-fil-A says this is to “reduce the risk of cross-contamination” as Chick-fil-A kitchens are not gluten-free.

For more information on the Gluten-Free Bun and other gluten-free options at Chick-fil-A, please visit www.chick-fil-a.com/glutenfree.

