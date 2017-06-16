Two girls shot on Far South Side playground

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Two girls were shot Friday afternoon near a school in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Police responded to a call of shots fired about 1:51 p.m.in the 9200 block of South Jefferey, and found two children shot, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. Their ages and conditions were not provided.

Warren Elementary School is located in that block at 9239 S. Jeffrey, but authorities would not confirm reports that the wounded children were students on the playground.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said the girls, ages 7 and 13, were shot outside the school. They younger girl was shot in the right thigh while the older girl was shot in the right hand. They were both taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The school has about 300 students in pre-K through 8th grade.

Police were questioning “persons of interest” in connection with the shooting. Further details were not immediately available.