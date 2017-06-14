Shooting at UPS San Francisco facility: 4 dead, 2 hurt

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- Four people, including the alleged gunman, were killed during a shooting Wednesday morning at a UPS facility in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

San Francisco police said that two other victims suffered gunshot wounds when a UPS employee began firing inside the facility. It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting. Assistant Chief Toney Chaplin said during a press conference at the scene that the worker was armed with an assault pistol when police arrived. The unidentified man turned the gun on himself as police approached, Chaplin said.

San Francisco police are investigating if the shooter randomly targeted people. Police recovered two firearms at the scene.

A UPS official told KTVU that four employees were involved in the incident within the facility but the company could not provide identification information about the employees who worked at the package delivery center.

San Francisco police asked people to avoid the area of 17th and Vermont streets while officers investigated the shooting. A shelter-in-place for the area was lifted around 11:30 a.m., San Francisco police said.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg General Hospital says that multiple victims have been taken to the hospital, but cannot confirm their conditions.

Gaut said about 850 employees work at the facility at 320 San Bruno Ave. and they have been evacuated while authorities investigate the shooting.

Police wrote shortly after 10:30 a.m. that the incident has been contained and the building was secure, but investigators are continued to look through the building for possible victims or witnesses.

A man who lives across the street from the UPS facility said he heard seven or eight shots fired quickly and saw workers running.

Raymond Deng, 30, a data scientist for a start-up company, said he looked out his apartment window Wednesday to see a group of UPS workers fleeing the building and shouting. He said another group of about 10 workers assembled on the roof and held their hands up as police began to arrive.

Deng says he "saw police officers go up from the ramp and then storm the buildings."

Witnesses told KTVU that they heard shots being fired and people screaming. Employees at the facility were being escorted out of the building around 9:45 a.m.

KTVU spoke over the phone with a woman who says she is an employee at the UPS facility. She says the shooting happened on the main sorting floor and that the gunman was a current employee.

The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report.