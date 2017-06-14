Congressman Steve Scalise shot in Virginia; aide also hit

- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and at least one other aide was also hit in the chest by a gunman with a rifle who opened fire at a charity baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning, Fox News confirmed.

Scalise is expected to be okay and is recovering in the hospital. A total of five people were transported.

Police say the gunman is in custody and no longer a threat. Officers received a call for a multiple shooting on the 400 block of E. Monroe Street in the Delray area of Alexandria, Virginia, at around 7:30 a.m. The location is near a YMCA and a dog park.

Reporters from WTTG are working to speak with possible witnesses who were in that dog park and heard the shots.

Senator Rand Paul was present at the time of the shooting. He told FOX News that he heard 50 to 60 shots ring out. He and an aide hid behind a tree during the attack.

According to Sen. Paul, they were "lucky" that Scalise was there, because he travels with a security detail and without them he believes this would have been a "massacre."

Rep. Ron Desantis said he witnessed a man walk up and ask if it was the Republicans or Democrats playing. It is unknown whether that person was the shooter.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake (R) described the shooter as a male in his 40s to 50s, with dark hair.

Flake also said he took Scalise's phone and called his wife to inform her of the incident so that she would not have to hear from the news.

The Republican members of congress were practicing for an annual charity baseball game scheduled for Thursday.

Rep. Dennis Ross, who serves Florida's 15th Congressional District, which includes Hillsborough and Polk counties, is on the congressional baseball team but was not present at the practice Wednesday morning.

Active shooter situation during this mornings trip to the Y. Terrifying. Am ok. Sheltered in place & under lockdown. pic.twitter.com/iJs6fZpjiK — Joseph Miscavige (@JoeMiscavige) June 14, 2017