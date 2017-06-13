Man bites wife after venomous snake bites him

A sleeping man in India was bitten by a lethally venomous snake. When he awoke realized that he was going to die he bit into his wife's arm in an attempt to spread the venom so they could die together.

The man did end up dying but his wife was saved by doctors because there was still time to treat her.

The incident happened in Birsingpur village in the Samastipur district.

According to Gulf News, Shankar Rai went up to his wife Amiri Devi and bit her hands saying that he loved her very much and wanted to depart this world together.

They reportedly both fell unconscious and were rushed to a hospital.

Devi said her husband wanted them to remain united in the afterlife.