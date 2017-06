Manhunt continues for inmates accused of killing 2 prison guards

- A manhunt continues for two inmates accused of shooting and killing two Georgia prison guards on a transport bus in Putnam County early Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement from all over at Putnam Co Sheriff's Office looking for inmates accused of killing 2 guards during escape. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/XHQ9caIW6q — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) June 13, 2017

App users: Watch live coverage here

Authorities said Ricky Dubose, 24, and Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, escaped after shooting and killing Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue, both officers at Baldwin State Prison.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the two prisoners were being transported when they attacked Monica and Billue, who were driving the transport bus on Georgia Highway 16 around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said some type of physical altercation took place before Dubose and Rowe overpowered the guards, and one of the inmates then fatally shot them. Authorities haven't said which of the inmates opened fire.

Deputies said the inmates then carjacked a 2004 dark green Honda Civic (GA tag RBJ6601), and drove away from the scene, armed with the officers' .40 caliber Glock pistols. They were last seen driving west toward Eatonton, southeast of Atlanta.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are searching for the two men. Authorities are warning anyone who sees them to call 911.

Here's a look at the busy scene on GA 16 in Putnam County as search continues for two inmates who killed 2 prison guards on a bus. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/ZdO0D7CDM4 — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) June 13, 2017

Both men have been serving long sentences for armed robbery and other crimes, according to the Department of Corrections. Rowe had been in prison since June 2002, and Dubose had been in prison since July 2015.

Crime scene with prison bus and dozens of law officers is about a half mile from where we're standing here on GA 16. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/9RrgkYzjUT — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) June 13, 2017

There were a total 33 inmates on the transport bus, including Dubose and Rowe. The other inmates have since been taken to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office to be questioned about the shooting.

Watch more coverage on the deadly shooting & escape

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said during testimony before a Senate budget panel in Washington Tuesday morning that federal resources are being committed to help catch the fugitives.

"An attack on any American law enforcement officer is an attack on every American law enforcement officer and the principles we all believe in," Rosenstein said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report