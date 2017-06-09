WATCH: Best reaction ever from senior surprised by soldier brother

- This is quite possibly one of the best military surprises ever!

A high school senior in Las Vegas learned through Facebook his soldier brother, who he hadn't seen in a year, wouldn't be able to make it to his graduation.

It was disappointing, but his disappointment soon turned to pure joy when, during graduation rehearsal, Matthew Hohn was asked to stand.

That's when he looked to the front of the room and saw his brother, who he thought was still in Germany.

He broke out into a full sprint, jumping into his arms and knocking both of them to the ground. "It's honestly perfect. This is the best graduation present I could ever ask for," Matthew said.

Just like his big brother, Matthew says he's joining the military too. Basic training for him starts in August.