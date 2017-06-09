Truck hits barrier, explodes on I-75 in Pasco Co.

- Video released by Pasco County Fire Rescue shows the moment a large commercial vehicle explodes into a ball of fire and black smoke on Interstate 75 Friday evening.

PCFR said northbound traffic was still stopped in the area of State Route 52 at 9:45 p.m. Friday. Workers said the roadway was going to have to be re-paved due to the damage from the fire. There was no timeline on when it would reopen.

FHP said cars stuck between SR 52 and SR 54 were finally being rerouted to exit the interstate.

Crews said a tractor-trailer struck a barrier and exploded. The driver of the truck was seriously injured - with burns covering 40 percent of his body.

He was airlifted to a trauma center.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no other injuries reported.