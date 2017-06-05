Police attempting to identify abandoned newborn girl found in parking lot

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 05 2017 03:36PM PDT

Updated: Jun 08 2017 09:33AM PDT

TEMPE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Tempe Police are asking for the public's help, as investigators work to identify a newborn who was found abandoned at a parking lot.

According to a statement released Monday afternoon, the girl was found at approximately 7:46 p.m. on June 4, at the 1300 block of E. Apache Blvd. A pedestrian walking through the area spotted the baby, and reported the information to the manager of a store in the area.

The newborn, according to Detective Lily Duran with Tempe Police, was found wrapped in a blanket, and placed inside a Jonas Brothers backpack inside a shopping cart. The newborn was transported to a hospital, and is reportedly in good health.

Police believe the little girl was born within 24 hours of being found, and she is now in foster care.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the child or her parents, please call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

