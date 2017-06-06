Deadly overdoses on street drugs across Middle Georgia

- Four people have died and more than a dozen have been hospitalized in central and south Georgia after overdosing on a street drug they may have thought was Percocet, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

WATCH: Authorities speaking about string of drug overdoses in Georgia

Investigators say the overdoses were reported over the last 48 hours in Centerville, Perry, Macon, Warner Robins and Albany. They also say the drugs are possibly being sold in other areas of the state.

Patients told officials they purchased yellow pills which they thought were Percocet.

First responders say patients were unconscious or unresponsive and had difficulty breathing or stopped breathing, and many of them required ventilators.

The substance has not been identified but, officials say, it is extremely potent and has required massive doses of naloxone to counteract its effects.

The pills and the ingredients are currently undergoing testing.

The GBI, Poison Control Center and Georgia Drugs and Narcotics agency are all investigating.

