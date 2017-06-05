Spiritual teacher Todd Savvas answers Good Day LA anchor's questions

- Spiritual teacher Todd Savvas covers topics like intuition and meditation.

He offers daily guidance on his Instagram and Facebook for those looking to become more intuitive in their own lives.

He stopped by Good Day LA Monday to answer some personal questions from Maria Quiban, Liz Habib and Steve Edwards!

In celebration of Global Wellness Day, Savvas will be at an event June 10 at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.

