Spiritual teacher Todd Savvas answers Good Day LA anchor's questions

Posted: Jun 05 2017 11:38AM PDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 11:39AM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - Spiritual teacher Todd Savvas covers topics like intuition and meditation.

He offers daily guidance on his Instagram and Facebook for those looking to become more intuitive in their own lives.

He stopped by Good Day LA Monday to answer some personal questions from Maria Quiban, Liz Habib and Steve Edwards!  

 

In celebration of Global Wellness Day, Savvas will be at an event June 10 at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.

