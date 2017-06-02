Surveillance video shows naked man trying to break into Bethesda home

- Montgomery County police say a man was caught on camera trying to break into a Bethesda home last month, and he wasn't dressed for the occasion. Actually, he wasn't wearing anything. Now, police need help from the public in finding him.

Investigators say a naked man tried to break into a home in the 5100 block of Newport Avenue in Bethesda on Saturday, May 17. Police say the homeowner was reviewing surveillance video when he spotted a nude man trying to get inside his house just after midnight.

The blurred video, which was released by Montgomery County police on Friday, shows the man walking around the house, looking into windows and trying to open a door. When a motion light came on outside the house, he ran away.

The homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous to protect his family, said when he saw the video, he couldn't believe what he was seeing. As a parent with children in the house, he said he was concerned.

"We were both really concerned that we have young kids sleeping in the house, and this individual-- we don't know what his intent is or what he is doing, but we do know he is trying to get into our house," the homeowner told FOX 5.

Police are asking anyone with information that might help them identify the suspect to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.