Teen arrested for murdering recent Dallas high school graduate

- Police now have a 17-year-old in custody for the murder of recent Dallas high school graduate.

Jeremiah Robinson was arrested late Monday night. He’s being held in the Irving jail with no bond set yet.

Irving police believe Robinson gunned down 18-year-old LeDajrick Cox around 2 a.m. Sunday near the 7-Eleven gas station on Beltline Road and Walnut Hill Lane.

It was just hours after Cox had walked across the stage to receive his diploma at Carter High School in Dallas. He was a popular athlete there bound for Navarro College to play football.

Cox was with a group of friends heading to a party. Police said three men in a white car harassed one of Cox's female friends and he tried to diffuse the situation. The altercation ended with the suspects following their vehicle and firing into it, killing Cox and injuring two others.

Police said all of the media coverage of the fatal shooting led to numerous tips about the driver of the white car. Another witness in the car also came forward with information about the gunman.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the witness told police his cousin was driving and Robinson was in the front seat. He said he talked to Cox and shook hands with him in order to de-escalate the issue. He didn’t know why his cousin drove the way he did or why Robinson was even carrying a handgun.

The witness said his cousin drove alongside the other vehicle. Robinson rolled down the window, leaned out and fired several rounds. Then they continued driving down Walnut Hill, the affidavit states.

It’s not yet clear if the witness and the driver of the white car will face charges. The two injured teens in Cox’s vehicle are recovering.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil Monday night for Cox at the high school. They gathered with candles and balloons and prayed for the Cox family.