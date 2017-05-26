PRISON ESCAPE: Van full of Lino Lakes, Minnesota inmates stolen

- One Department of Corrections offender remains at-large after stealing a van that was transporting inmates. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, an offender took control of a 2011 white Ford van with Minnesota license plate 937 EPJ during a stop at the Minnesota Corrections Facility in Lino Lakes.

The inmate at-large has been identified by Minnesota DOC as James Mitchell. According to Minneapolis police, he was last seen wearing wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and white tennis shoes.

The vehicle was transporting nine inmates, including Mitchell, from MCF-St. Cloud, stopping at several Minnesota Corrections Facilities. Authorities say Mitchell overtook the van during a stop at MCF-Lino Lakes.

Five of the inmates from the van were apprehended in Mounds View. The stolen van was recovered in north Minneapolis after a resident on the 3800 block of Thomas Avenue N. called police to report what he described as a prison van on his block. Mitchell fled, but three inmates remained in the vehicle and waited for police to arrive.

Mitchell was last known to be in north Minneapolis. Minneapolis police are tracking him with a K-9 unit through north side neighborhoods.

MCF-Lino Lakes is a medium-security and minimum-security prison with a population of 1,300 inmates. Lino Lakes is also a site of the Minnesota Sex Offender Treatment Program, which can house 270 offenders.

Fugitive inmate struck US Marshal with SUV last fall

James Mitchell was charged last October with hitting a U.S. Marshal with a stolen SUV. Mitchell was charged with first-degree assault for using deadly force against a peace officer and also for fleeing a police officer.

According to the complaint, on Oct. 6, officers from multiple agencies were attempting to execute warrants for Mitchell's arrest. He was wanted for burglary and assault and also three other cases in Hennepin County as well as a Ramsey County case.

Authorities found him sitting in the driver's seat of a stolen Cadillac SUV in Minneapolis, with two women in the back seat. When the officers started to approach him and attempted to arrest him, Mitchell put the SUV in reverse, hitting a deputy U.S. Marshal. The forced pinned the marshal against a K9 squad car. While he was pinned, he heard the engine rev and was afraid he would be crushed. The marshal's protective vest, however, contained a plate, which saved him from more severe injuries.

