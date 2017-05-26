Naked man hit by car on freeway following altercation at Phoenix hotel

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: May 26 2017 05:14AM PDT

Updated: May 26 2017 06:20AM PDT

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Authorities say a naked man was hit by a car along Interstate 17 on Friday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the man ran into the freeway following an altercation with staff and security at the Residence Inn near I-17 and Northern.

Once he was on the freeway, the man took off his clothes and laid down on the southbound lanes of I-17 and when he stood up, he was hit by a car. He's been transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Southbound I-17 has reopened at Dunlap.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1381924728522737/

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories