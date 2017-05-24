NJ police officer rescues baby deer from storm grate

Courtesy: Woodbridge Police Department

- Last Wednesday, a police officer in Woodbridge, New Jersey rescued a baby deer from a storm grate.

Officer Tim Majek climbed into the storm grate and lifted the fawn up to safety.

Monday morning, he appeared on Good Day Philadelphia to talk about how he has rescued more than two dozen animals on the job.

The Woodbridge Police Department posted a video of the rescue to their Facebook page, noting this was the third deer Officer Majek has rescued.