Gun-toting 'Joker' look-alike arrested in Miami

Photos via Miami-Dade Corrections

- If you look and act just like a comic book supervillain, you can probably expect to get arrested – especially if that act involves pointing a loaded gun at cars.

That’s what police in Miami-Dade say Lawrence Sullivan was doing Tuesday night. Witnesses spotted the ‘Joker’ look-alike waving a gun at passing drivers in the city’s Kendall neighborhood.

Responding officers were greeted by a man with neon green hair and tattoos covering his arms, chest, and face, WSVN reported.

The Miami Herald reported that Sullivan had a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun in his pocket.

The 29-year-old was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and held on $5,000 bond, even though his public defender tried to get him a lower bond by pointing out that he lives with his mother.

Sullivan’s arrest affidavit listed his job as a “tattoo model,” the Herald added.