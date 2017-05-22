Ga. teacher surprises student with cap and gown after he thought he wouldn't graduate

- A Georgia high school senior was very thankful for the teacher that surprised him with a cap gown. Jamias Howard, 19, did not think he would graduate that long ago, but the efforts of teaching Kimberly Wimbish helped him graduate.

Howard is a student at Griffin High School, but was not able to make it to class his final semester due to unforeseen problems. Wimbish wanted to make sure he found his way to graduating, despite the setback.

Video Credit: Kimberly Wimbish

Wimbish would come every day after school to meet Howard and help him complete his school work. She made sure she helped any way she could.

Now, Howard is excited for graduation this Saturday. In the Facebook video posted by Wimbush, Howard starts to tear up while receiving his cap and gown. Wimbish tells him "I love you so much."

Griffin High School will graduate on Saturday at 9 a.m.