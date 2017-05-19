Suspect steals pants, underwear a man was wearing during home invasion

- A female suspect took the pants and underwear a man was wearing, and $50 during a home invasion in Athens, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.

The male victim arranged to meet with a woman at his residence, and when the woman arrived, she brought in another male suspect with a handgun, according to police.

The incident occurred off Herbert road, and police say the female suspect is black and the male suspect is white. The male suspect was wearing all black clothing and had his head and face covered by a mask, according to officials.

The female suspect then pulled the victim's pants and underwear off and took them, along with the $50 in his pocket, according to police. The male suspect slapped the victim's phone out of his hand and picked it up as the two suspects left the house, according to police.

The man was scared by incident, and went to the rear of the house to hide, according to authorities. He then heard two gun shots in the front yard, and then he called 911 using a different cell phone, police say.

Investigators found brass casings on the ground in the driveway.