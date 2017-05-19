Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy abducted by father

FOX 32 NEWS - Authorities in California have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 21-month-old boy who could possibly be in danger.

Officials say Makai Bangoura was abducted Thursday in San Francisco by his father, 30-year-old Jason Lam. Makai’s mother contacted police after her son was never returned to her by Lam.

Lam is described as an Asian male with black hair, who is 5-foot-3 and weighs 145 pounds. He could be suicidal and should not be approached.

According to police, Lam was believed to be driving a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla with the California license plate of 5SEY238.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.