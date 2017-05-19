Boy calls police on dad after finding drugs in his suitcase News Boy calls police on dad after finding drugs in his suitcase An 11-year-old boy called the cops on his own father he found a stash of drugs in his father's suitcase.

It happened in Lawrence, Massachusets, this week. Police got a 911 call from a boy who told them 'I think my dad sells drugs'.

The boy said he was in his dad's room with his 13-year-old cousin when they found the stash and knew exactly what it was before he called the cops.

It turned out to be $10,000 worth of narcotics.

"He found what he believed to be drugs in his father's belongings," Lawrence Chief James Fitzpatrick said. "It was a large amount of narcotics that we believe to be a heroin/fentanyl mix [weighing} about 200 grams"

The father, 40-year old Yamil Mercado, was charged with child endangerment and drug trafficking.

Some neighbors wouldn't talk on camera because they were in fear for their safety. One neighbor, however, came forward.

Robert O'Koniewski wasn't afraid. Despite being out of town, he spoke to WTXF in Boston and explained what he says happens in his neighborhood.

"The buyer will be sitting on the street, the supplier comes flying up the street. They do their exchange, window to window, and take off."

He said he sees a lot of people go in and out of the house and is fed up with what's happened. He's even taken action into his own hands.

"I'll call them out on it, they'll give me some lip and I'll give them some lip back," O'Koniewski said. "I go after these guys with axes. There have been times where I see them posting up, if you will, and I'm out there getting rid of them."