North Texas triplets graduate at top of their high school class

- High achievement is a family affair in one North Texas household, but it didn't start out that way.

The Tran triplets are taking the top three spots at their high school graduation.

Tran is valedictorian, Han is salutatorian and Ngan is claiming the third rank out of 148 students at Evolution Academy in Richardson, a public charter school and dropout recovery center.

Before enrolling at the school, the identical girls were high school drop-outs living in America with their dad while their mom stayed in Vietnam.

“This is a very, very great honor,” Han said. “We never would imagine being that high rank in our class. And we just feel that the hard work that we did really paid off. It's just unimaginable.”

“That's the case for many of our students, they have had certain roadblocks and barriers, some self-inflicted, some just bad experience,” said Evolution Academy Founder Cynthia Trigg. “But it's not how you start, it's how you end.”

The Tran sisters say their mother will not be able to graduation, but she is very proud and will be watching via live stream.

The triplets plan to attend Richland College in the fall and major in business and hospitality.