Charter bus carrying Philadelphia students overturns, 25 hurt

- At least 25 people, including mostly children, have been hurt after a charter bus overturned following a multi-car accident on Interstate 95 in Havre de Grace, Md., on Monday morning.

The bus crashed around 10 a.m. on the highway about 40 miles north of Baltimore.

26 8th grade students were on the bus at the time of the crash, along with a driver, two teachers, and a parent chaperone, as part of a school trip with the C.W. Henry School in West Mount Airy.

According to the Susquehanna Hose Company, one adult and one child were airlifted to hospitals in critical condition. The others were transported by ambulances to hospitals in the region.

State troopers rushed to the scene joining fire and medical workers. In addition, Philadelphia police officers taking buses to Washington, D.C. for a memorial, spotted the crash and stopped to help and render aid to the victims.

Family members of I-95 Havre de Grace bus crash patients are encouraged to call (215) 400-5858. Patients have been taken to Upper Chesapeake and Harford Memorial hospitals.

The School District of Philadelphia says they are working on organizing transportation to get parents and district officials to the hospitals where those injured were taken.

Support staff was dispatched to the C.W. Henry School by the school district Monday morning following the crash.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash, and tweeted that preliminary information indicated a passenger car attempted to pass the bus, and lost control, driving back across the lane and clipping the front of the bus. Possible charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Just before 6 p.m., authorities confirmed that 19 students, one teacher, one bus driver and one parent chaperone have been released from the hospital. The district has confirmed that they are closing the Red Cross Center tonight and do not anticipate anyone coming back to the school.