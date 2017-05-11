Police: Man arrested for punching dog in DeKalb County News Police: Man arrested for punching dog in DeKalb County A man was arrested for punching a dog outside of a convenience store near Decatur, according to a police report from DeKalb County police.

- A man was arrested for punching a dog outside of a convenience store near Decatur, according to a police report from DeKalb County police.

Kirby Crane, 26, was arrested for cruelty to animals after punching a dog twice, and dragging it by the neck to his vehicle, according to police. The incident occurred on Sunday.

WARNING: This Video May Be Graphic In Nature. Viewer Discretion is Advised

A man and woman saw the dog in the parking lot of a BP gas station and began petting it. The two then heard Crane yelling at the dog to "come here," according to police.

The woman brought the dog to Crane, and when he approached, he struck the dog twice with closed fists, according to the police report. The woman was knocked to the ground due to the force of the punches, and Crane fled the scene after dragging the dog to the car, according to the report.

According to police, surveillance video shows the incident and Crane allowing the dog to exit the vehicle without a leash. Investigators went to Crane's residence and observed the dog to be in good health on Monday.

Crane was arrested on Tuesday, and the dog was impounded to the DeKalb County Animal Shelter for a medical evaluation, according to police.