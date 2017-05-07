Authorities: 10 shot, 2 fatally, in Brighton Park News Authorities: 10 shot, 2 fatally, in Brighton Park Seven people have been shot, two of them fatally, on Sunday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, authorities said.

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Ten people were shot, two of them fatally, on Sunday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, authorities said.

The shooting wounded eight people and killed a man and a woman about 5:15 p.m. at Rockwell Street and 46th Place, according to Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro.

Police cordoned off the nearby streets. Neighbors on both sides of the yellow tape sat on porches and steps, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The shooting is thought to be gang-related retaliation for a homicide early Sunday in the same block, police said.

About 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2500 block of West 46th Place and found Daniel Cardova unresponsive on the ground between two parked cars, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The morning murder, Navarro said, also was a gang-related shooting, and also involved an assault rifle.

At a brief press conference Sunday night, Navarro said: “This evening at approximately 5:15 p.m., we had another brazen act of gang violence on the streets of Chicago. The people shot were participating in a memorial for a subject that was murdered earlier in the day and during this memorial, two subjects came out of an alley east of the location on 46th Place and opened fire with rifles.”

In the Sunday evening shooting, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman died after being taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Their identities have not been released.

Two 25-year-old men were taken to Stroger, where one was in serious condition and the other was in fair condition with gunshot wounds to their legs, police said. A 22-year-old man was also taken to Stroger with gunshot wounds to his legs and arm. He was in serious condition. A 31-year-old man shot in the leg, and a 26-year-old man shot in the hip and elbow were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were in serious condition.

An 18-year-old woman took herself to Saint Anthony Hospital, where she was in good condition with a graze wound to her shin, police said.

The ages and genders of two other victims, as well as their conditions, were still unknown Sunday night.

A memorial of tall votive candles and balloons could be seen Sunday evening on the south side of 46th Place behind red police tape.

“I am thankful today that no innocent lives were lost, no children were shot, no police officers were shot,” Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th).

Lopez said the Sunday afternoon shooting marked “the second time in a week we’re here tonight talking about assault weapons being used in our communities. Last week we seen assault rifles used on police. Today they’re used on gang members in the Brighton Park community. In broad daylight. On a Sunday.”

Deputy Chief Kevin Ryan said extra gang and tactical teams were being sent to the area.

“We have a fairly good idea of the conflict involved and where we need to be deployed,” he said. “Right now we’re trying to saturate the area and ensure that nothing else happens tonight and in the next couple of days.”