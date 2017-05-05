Police: Man shoots 90-year-old woman after being scolded for throwing chicken bones on sidewalk

- Police are looking for a man they say opened fire on a group that included a 90-year-old woman after she scolded the alleged gunman for throwing chicken bones on the ground.

The incident happened in April over the Easter weekend in West Baltimore.

Officers say 26-year-old Gerald Gaffney was in the 1800 block of Harlem Avenue when he discarded chicken bones as he walked down the street. Police say a 90-year-old woman told Gaffney to pick up the bones and throw them away in a trash can. Gaffney allegedly got into an argument with her and another woman in the area.

Police say he left the area and returned a short time later with a handgun and opened fire on the group. The 90-year-old and a 56-year-old man were both struck by gunfire. Their wounds were non-life-threatening and both are reportedly in good condition.

Gaffney fled the scene. He is 6-foot-4-inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and is known to frequent parts of West Baltimore.

He has been charged with first degree attempted murder.