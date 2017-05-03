Twin sisters give birth to baby boys on same day News Twin sisters give birth to baby boys on same day Twin sisters in New Jersey gave birth on the same day, in the same hospital, one room apart – giving further credence to the thought that twins have connections well beyond their DNA.

Now their children share a special bond beyond being cousins. Their moms were born on the same day and so were they.

Fraternal twins Danielle Grant and Kim Abraham gave birth to baby boys Friday, April 28.

"We always said we wished it would happen, when we grow up, to raise our kids together, but we didn't think it would actually happen," Grant said.

The sisters decided to have their labors induced after their identical due dates of April 22 passed.

"I've been a nurse for a very long time, and I've worked in many places, never have I ever seen this, so it's very unique," Ocean Medical Center Nurse Manager Joanne Simonetti said.

The sisters said they plan to hold joint birthday parties for their sons and dress them in matching outfits.