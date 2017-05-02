2 police officers shot in Back of the Yards

Two Chicago Police officers were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. | Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

- Two Chicago police officers were shot Tuesday night in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to police.

Reports indicated the officers were shot in the 4300 block of South Ashland.

One officer was shot in the arm and hip. The other was shot in the back. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Guglielmi said the shots came from a vehicle.

“They weren’t messing around,” a witness told the Sun-Times. “I’ve seen shootings but I’ve never seen anything like that.”

This story is developing.

Two CPD officers shot during encounter. Transported to Stroger in serious condition. Superintendent responding to hospital. Updates to follo — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 3, 2017