Ohio candy store is selling pickle juice soda

A candy store in the Dayton area is breaking new ground with a new soda flavor - pickle juice.

Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop in Miamisburg, Ohio, started selling Pickle Juice Soda** last week and they announced it with this pun-filled social media post:

The 12 oz bottle is made with pure cane sugar - which isn't always true with many carbonated beverages today. You can get a bottle yourself - at a cost.

A bottle in store will cost you $2.65. That's not so bad but if you didn't want to make the drive to Miamisburg, you can get a bottle for $9.99 shipped to your door. That cost includes the price of shipping,

Pickle Candy Canes are a thing - and we won't lie, we want to try them

Grandpa Joe's says demand is extremely high and it could up to five days for it to be shipped out to you.

This isn't their first voyage into the dill pickle flavoring, they also once sold dill pickle mints but their website is currently out of stock. Bummer.

The shop sells literally anything you could imagine - from bacon frosting to a macaroni and cheese air freshener.

**We know this is Michigan and it's pop here. But the name of the drink is Pickle Juice Soda. We all know that it's actually Pickle Juice Pop,