Cops 'ticket' twin toddlers in Washington Heights

Twin toddlers out for an apparent joy ride in the Washington Heights section of New York City were 'stopped' by two NYPD officers. Photo credit: @pair_up_
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:May 01 2017 09:43AM PDT

Updated:May 01 2017 02:57PM PDT

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - Twin toddlers out for an apparent joy ride Sunday in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan were stopped by two NYPD officers.

The brothers were behind the wheel of a large toy car on the sidewalk when the officers got out of their patrol car and approached the boys with a summons in hand.

"Stopping traffic over here on St. Nicholas Avenue," a male voice is heard saying off-camera.

According to the NYPD, the boys were "issued a warning."

"As everyone in NYC knows driving on the sidewalk is strictly prohibited, but these two little guys got off with a warning (plus a high five and two new friends)!" reads the caption on video posted by the NYPD to Facebook.


